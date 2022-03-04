Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,346,000 after acquiring an additional 995,335 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 374.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,663. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

