Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. 250,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,179,480. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $193.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

