Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 788 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. The stock had a trading volume of 905,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,158,301. The company has a market capitalization of $347.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

