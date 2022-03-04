Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BHG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.23.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,661,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 301,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,845,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.