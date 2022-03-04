Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

NYSE:BHG opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,661,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 301,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bright Health Group by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,845,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bright Health Group by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bright Health Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

