Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Announce $3.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.18 and the lowest is $2.87. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $13.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.73 to $18.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $17.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of CPE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.09. 15,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,430. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,705 shares of company stock worth $14,010,228. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. FMR LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 141,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

