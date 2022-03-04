Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.23. Amdocs posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DOX opened at $80.57 on Friday. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $1,387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 34.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4,191.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 161,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

