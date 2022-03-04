Brokerages Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.71. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CDK Global by 355.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 290,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CDK Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 813,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,818,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CDK Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CDK Global by 7.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

