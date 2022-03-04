Brokerages Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $3.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,274,754. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

