Brokerages Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT at $29.44

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACDVF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

ACDVF stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

