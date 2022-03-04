Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) PT at $24.50

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DEA opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.86%.
About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
