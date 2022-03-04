Brokerages Set eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) PT at $20.04

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $70,370 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

