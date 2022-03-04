Brokers Issue Forecasts for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $463.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

