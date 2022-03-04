Brokers Issue Forecasts for Anaplan, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Anaplan in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

PLAN stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.86. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

