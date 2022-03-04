Brokers Issue Forecasts for Inhibrx, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inhibrx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($2.69) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.21). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inhibrx’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 184.28%.

INBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of INBX stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

