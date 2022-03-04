Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lilium GmbH’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Lilium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

NASDAQ LILM opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Lilium has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,799,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

