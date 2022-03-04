Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trex Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. Trex has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

