Brokers Offer Predictions for Croda International Plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Croda International in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. Croda International has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

