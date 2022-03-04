Brokers Set Expectations for Amyris, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amyris in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. Amyris’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.58. Amyris has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

