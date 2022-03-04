Brokers Set Expectations for Surface Oncology, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surface Oncology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

SURF has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surface Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.64. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 23.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 12.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 22.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

