Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 4,480 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 95,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 793,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,348,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

