Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 532.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Shares of COF stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.