Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

NYSE:STZ opened at $218.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of -727.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

