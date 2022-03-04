Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

IWD opened at $162.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average of $163.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

