Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 4,604 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE:AB opened at $44.37 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.