Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,956 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

