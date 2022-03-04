Brookstone Capital Management Sells 818 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

CL opened at $77.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

