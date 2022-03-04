BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) PT Lowered to $8.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. BTRS has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.38.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BTRS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,186,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BTRS by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after buying an additional 2,872,363 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BTRS by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at $5,655,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BTRS by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

