Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Build Acquisition by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Build Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,893,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Build Acquisition in the third quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Build Acquisition during the third quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Build Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Build Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

