Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Rating) (TSE:BU)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $0.89. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 8,332 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $98.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BUROF)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

