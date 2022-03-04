Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.71.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $203.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $191.36 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.69 and its 200-day moving average is $272.93.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after acquiring an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,849 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

