Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the January 31st total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BYRG stock opened at 0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.
About Buyer Group International (Get Rating)
