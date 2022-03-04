Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the January 31st total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BYRG stock opened at 0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

