C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AI. Bank of America lowered shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C3.ai from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

C3.ai stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in C3.ai by 72.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in C3.ai by 732.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 547,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 253.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in C3.ai by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 312,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

