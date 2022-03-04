Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $15.62 Per Share

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cable One in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $15.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $15.98.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

CABO opened at $1,439.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,563.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,752.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,375.63 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.80 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

