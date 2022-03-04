Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CABO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cable One from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

Cable One stock opened at $1,439.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,563.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,752.33. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cable One will post 51.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

