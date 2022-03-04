Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cactus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NYSE WHD opened at $52.05 on Thursday. Cactus has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cactus by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cactus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 69,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

