Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, a growth of 150.1% from the January 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 130,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHY opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

