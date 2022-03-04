California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10. California Resources has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in California Resources by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,045,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in California Resources by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 109,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

