California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 10,246 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 16.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $33,250,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Green Plains by 27.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 896,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,133,000 after acquiring an additional 195,353 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.00 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

