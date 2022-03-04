California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Methode Electronics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI opened at $43.68 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

