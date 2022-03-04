California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter worth about $230,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRTX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

CRTX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

