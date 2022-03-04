California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,399 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $19.37 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

