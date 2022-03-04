California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,983 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after acquiring an additional 198,847 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $36,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after buying an additional 159,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 116,891 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 660.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 113,750 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $162.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.57. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $155.34 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.34 and a 200-day moving average of $184.69.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $217,562.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,983 shares of company stock worth $3,627,219. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

