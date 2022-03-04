California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,268 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in ADT by 383.2% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,197,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 949,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,666 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 819,326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ADT by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,108,331 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after buying an additional 705,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 620,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

ADT opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.17%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

