Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.38.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

