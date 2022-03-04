Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$200.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KXS. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$216.38.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$147.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 36,800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$124.05 and a one year high of C$229.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$159.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$181.03.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

