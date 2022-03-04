Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$178.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. restated a hold rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$168.75.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE:CM opened at C$159.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$158.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$150.77. The company has a market cap of C$72.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$120.25 and a twelve month high of C$167.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.4199992 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total value of C$3,212,092.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at C$372,548.68. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.