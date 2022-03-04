Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,830,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,107,000 after buying an additional 144,131 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 907,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,018,000 after buying an additional 371,061 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $57.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

