Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$72.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$35.83 and a 12-month high of C$76.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.05.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.16 per share, with a total value of C$419,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,183 shares in the company, valued at C$5,174,801.28. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total transaction of C$2,706,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,648,114.63. Insiders sold 276,879 shares of company stock valued at $16,340,267 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

