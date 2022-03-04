Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Canfor and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canfor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.33.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$28.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.33. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$22.46 and a 52 week high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2.12.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

